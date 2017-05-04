Angelina Jolie Thinking Of ‘Getting Back Together’ With Brad: ‘Anything Is Possible’

REX/Shutterstock

After Brad Pitt spilled his heart out in a May 3 interview, Angelina Jolie is feeling some type of way! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the actress is ‘happy’ that Brad’s taking steps to better himself! And, the ‘future’ is looking bright! Get the scoop!

After their public divorce and custody battle, can Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, seriously reconcile? Well, anything is possible! “Angelina is happy that he is moving past some of his unhealthy habits that played a role in tearing apart their family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com!

Brad recently revealed that alcohol and smoking is a thing of the past, ever since his split with Angie in Sept. 2016. He told GQ magazine [out May 3] that he’s “done boozing” and that he’s “really, really happy” since quitting. Amazing, right?

Now that Brad’s decided to turn around his life, Angie’s got some shocking things on the brain. “She is trying to stay open to new ideas and the thought of getting back together with him has crossed her mind,” the insider said. But, there’s more…

When it comes down to it, “she will always love Brad and feels like anything is possible for their future and the future of their family… the [GQ] interview was a step in the right direction,” our source continued. OMG!

Like we already told you, Angie found Brad’s entire interview touching and courageous. The fact that he used his pain from their split as “motivation to grow and change,” made her proud. In fact, the interview “reminded her of the Brad that she fell in love with years ago.” Awe!

Brad’s tell-all interview shocked the world on May 3. The actor is usually very private, so the fact that he got candid about he and Angie’s split, his boozy past and his regrets, really through us for a loop. Brad was vulnerable when he admitted that the split shook him up so bad, that he slept on a friends floor in Santa Monica.

This was the first time Brad spoke about the divorce since Angie filed on Sept. 19, 2016. After their divorce and custody battle played out in the public eye, the pair had their court docs sealed. Now, the two are dealing with their family issues privately.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angie can reconcile after everything that’s happened?

