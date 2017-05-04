Zac Efron Secretly Dating ‘Baywatch’ Co-Star Alexandra Daddario: She Thinks He’s ‘Sexy’

Backgrid

Ooh la la! Zac Efron may have just found himself a new girlfriend, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s been secretly seeing his ‘Baywatch’ co-star, Alexandra Daddario! Get all the details on their hot new romance, here.

“Everyone is buzzing that Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario are secretly seeing each other and have been doing so for months. They had amazing onset chemistry [while filming Baywatch] and have been spending time together since the movie wrapped. She thinks he is super sexy, smart, hilarious and loved working with him. He finds her to be an amazing actress and really intelligent. Alex is a New Yorker, which attracts Zac too. He finds her to be sophisticated and more mature than most women. But after a few failed relationships, Zac isn’t rushing into anything,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Interestingly, Zac, 29, and Alexandra, 31, will be sitting next to each other at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, so be on the lookout for some hot PDA! But, of course, as our source says, they might try to hide it as well.

Either way, when we recently asked Alexandra if she had a chance to touch Zac’s amazing abs while filming Baywatch, she gushed over his incredible body. “Yes! I actually did [touch his abs]. The first time early on I had to do a scene where I was with him and I had to touch his waist — I wasn’t prepared and a animalistic shock went through me like this sort of I don’t know, he is like not human. He is something like Michelangelo carved. I have never seen a man like that… It’s incredible,” she told us. Sounds like she has a major crush!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Zac Efron dating his Baywatch co-star, Alexandra Daddario? Tell us below!

