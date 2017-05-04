Aaron Rodgers ‘Protecting’ Kelly Rohrbach By Keeping Relationship On The DL

REX/Shutterstock

He keeps his passes private! Aaron Rodgers is ‘protecting’ his new love interest Kelly Rohrbach by keeping their relationship on the DL, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The NFL star doesn’t want people blaming her for his split with Olivia Munn!

Aaron Rodgers, 33, and Kelly Rohrbach, 27, sparked romance rumors when they were seen holding hands at Westchester Golf Course on April 27. Even though he recently broke up with his girlfriend Olivia Munn, 36, there’s already chemistry between him and the Baywatch babe! To avoid unnecessary drama, the NFL star is keeping his new romance private. “Aaron and Kelly are dating, but they’re downplaying their relationship,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron doesn’t want people blaming Kelly for his split with Olivia.”

“This is his way of protecting her,” our source added. “Aaron never liked how public his relationship with Olivia was, and this time around he’s determined to keep his private life as private as possible.” The Green Bay Packers quarterback flaunted major PDA with the actress during their golf date, but they’ve kept a low-profile ever since the photos surfaced. In a shocking turn of events, Aaron and his ex of three years, Olivia, broke up a few weeks ago. The NFL player allegedly called things off because his family felt as though she was too “controlling.”

Even though the alleged new couple has not confirmed their blossoming romance, Kelly did reveal her ideal type during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. “Originally, my romantic interest, played by Jon Bass, is a Jonah Hill type,” she told the publication. “It was written that he had a big crush on [C.J., her character] and she’s kind of a bitch to him. I kept thinking, I would love this guy. I would hook up with him. To me, humor is the sexiest thing.” Ooh la la!

As we previously reported, “Aaron has not contacted Olivia and doesn’t plan on doing so. He doesn’t feel the need to justify why he was playing golf with Kelly, or anything else about her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The athlete has moved on and “he claims Kelly had nothing to do with their break-up. It was a long time coming and Kelly is not to blame.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kelly and Aaron will go public or fizzle out? Tell us!

