Aaron Hernandez Wrote Bible Verse In Blood On The Walls Of His Cell Before Suicide

In his darkest hours, Aaron Hernandez reportedly wrote a bible verse in blood on the walls of his prison cell. As seen in police documents obtained on May 4, he left a page of his bible open before committing suicide, leaving behind a powerful message.

Aaron Hernandez wrote “John 3:16” in blood on the walls of his cell before he hung himself in his Massachusetts prison cell, according to a new police report obtained by TMZ. The convicted murderer reportedly left behind several other blood-stained drawings and also wrote the same powerful bible verse on his forehead in ink. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life,” the open page of his bible read, signifying that he turned to his faith in the hours before his suicide at the age of 27.

Despite Aaron’s violent past, he was reportedly deeply religious, known in his college days to attend Bible study with University of Florida coach Urban Meyer every morning at 7:30am. The late NFL star committed suicide at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center and his lifeless body was found in cell #57 around 3 AM on April 19, according to the new police documents. He jammed the door with cardboard to prevent others from breaking in and covered the floor in shampoo, in order to ensure that it was slippery, so he couldn’t have second thoughts.

Throughout his life, Aaron has endured plenty of highs and lows, as he was drafted into the NFL at age 19 and was a multimillionaire by the time he was at 22. Before taking his own life, he was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013. He is survived by his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and their four-year-old daughter Avielle. Aaron reportedly left behind three suicide notes, two of which were addressed to them.

Aaron reportedly had a fresh-cut on his right middle finger and there were large circular blood marks on each of his feet. Officials say surveillance footage shows him talking on the phone “just prior to his cell door being locked” before his shocking suicide. Meanwhile, his alleged 22-year-old prison lover Kyle Kennedy has since broken his silence, claiming that he “missed his friend.”

