Kanye West ‘Angry’ Over Kim’s Unedited Bikini Pics: Is That Why He Skipped Met Ball?

When Kanye West missed the 2017 Met Gala on May 1, everyone went crazy! Kim Kardashian walked the carpet solo and claimed that her man was just loving his time off at home. However, Ye’s reportedly upset about her recent vacation photos, and there may be more to the Met story!

Kanye West, 39, reportedly “snubbed” the Met Gala on purpose because he was furious with Kim Kardashian, 36, according to The Sun. The rapper was allegedly upset with his wife over her un-airbrushed booty photos from Kourtney Kardashian‘s Mexico birthday trip.

And, the site even reported that he’s not happy with Kourt, 38, either. Ye is reportedly angry over the fact that the girls turned their getaway into a display of revealing photos. Kourt and her friends are even allegedly calling the trip’s photos “bumgate.” LOL.

“Kanye has helped turn Kim into a fashion icon and he feels those pictures with Kourtney have made her look cheap, [and are] damaging her brand,” a source told the sun. “He’s angry with Kourtney for seemingly leading her on, as she clearly reveled in turning their session into a photoshoot.” Wow.

To sum it all up, Yeezy reportedly felt as though, “their behavior completely detracted from Kim’s current standing in the industry.” Yikes.

Kourtney’s Mexico getaway [at the end of April] with her closest friends — Jen Atkin, Hrush Achemyan, Joyce Bonelli, Sarah Howard, Larsa Pippen, 42, Malika Haqq, 34, and Khadijah Haqq McCray, 34 — was wild to say the least. The group, including Kim, partied it up in the sun, while they danced and flaunted their flawless figures all over social media. Kourt even revealed a racy video where one of her friends was skinny-dipping in broad daylight! Girls just wanna have fun, right?!

While The Sun‘s report claimed that Ye missed the Met because he was angry, other reports have said that the rapper just needed his time away from the spotlight. In case you forgot, Yeezy was hospitalized at a UCLA medical center for nine days in Nov. 2016.

At the time, the rapper had been working so hard that he reportedly became overly exhausted and sleep deprived. However, other reports claimed that he had a mental breakdown. While there are still unanswered questions to his hospital stay, it’s never been confirmed that Ye had ever suffered from any type of mental illness.

One thing is for sure, though — Kanye’s absence from the Met Gala shocked a lot of people. Fans thought he would’ve been on the white carpet since he has attended the Met over the last three years with Kim. Not to mention, he is very close with the event’s chair, Anna Wintour, 67.

