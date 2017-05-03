Thunder Snow: 5 Things About The Horse Set To Make A Splash At The Kentucky Derby

The 2017 Kentucky Derby will be racing on Saturday, May 6 and the current favorite is a horse named Thunder Snow. So who is Thunder Snow? Here is everything you need to know about the thoroughbred who is expected to dominate the most exciting two minutes in sports!

1.) Thunder Snow has done a good haul of traveling.

Thunder traveled to the United States from England, via Dubai, to prepare for the big tournament. This colt has raced all over the world but this will be his first time visiting the great fans in Kentucky.

2.) He has several awards.

The horse won the 2016 Criterium International and is undefeated at Meydan Race Track. He also won the UAE Derby and UAE Two Thousand Guineas. He also has a five-length victory in the G1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, France. The only award missing is a victory at the great Kentucky Derby.

3.) His owner is a Prime Minister.

The grand owner of Thunder Snow is the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 67, Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates. He also happens to be the ruler of Dubai.

4.) Christophe Soumillon will be riding Thunder Snow.

Christophe, 35, was born in a horse racing family. He is also the winner of the 2010 Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil as well as the 2013 Grand Course de Haies. He’s been involved with several other races, including Queen Anne Stakes, Irish Oaks, Breeders’ Cup Turf and on May 6th he will be mounting Thunder Snow. Good luck Christophe!

5.) Thunder Snow is super talented!

Thunder might be the fastest horse ever to gallop on a race course. Fans love him, his trainers are the best in the world and if he loses at the 2017 Kentucky Derby it will be a shock to the racing world.

HollywoodLifers, what is it that you love about Thunder Snow? Do you think he will win the big race? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.