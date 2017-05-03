Toronto Raptors Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2

REX/Shutterstock

Ball so hard. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are balling out of control in the 2017 NBA playoffs. Catch game 2 of their second round series against the Toronto Raptors on May 3rd at 7pm EST live from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland online here!

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the home court advantage in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs as they host the Toronto Raptors in game 2 of their series. The Cavs are up 1-0 against the Raptors after handing them a 105-116 loss on May 1st at Quicken Loans Arena. In that first game, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did most of the scoring for the Cavs combining for 59 points during a game which the pair were totally on fire. Check this insane alley-oop:

Kyrie Irving starts the game off with the SICK off-the-glass alley-oop to LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/wlOsu43YGY — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) May 1, 2017

Game 1 in this series saw Kyle Lowry drop 20, 2 and 11 while Raptors teammate DeMar DeRozan was only good for 19 points against the tough Cavaliers defense. The Raptors will need more production from their starters if they want to keep from getting swept by Cleveland. The Raptors needed 6 games to get by the Milwaukee Bucks while the Cavaliers swept the Indiana Pacers in 4.

Waiting for the winner of this series will be either Boston Celtics or the Washington Wizards who are battling it out in their series. The Celtics have the early lead in that wild series where anything can happen. Hang on to your seats NBA fans cause the playoffs are starting to heat up!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this game? Do you think the Cavaliers will continue to dominate or will the Raptors get an upset win on the road? Let us know who you got in this huge game 2!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.