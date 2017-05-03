Washington Capitals Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Pittsburgh Penguins are going into game four of their playoff series against the Washington Capitals without superstar Sidney Crosby, who has been ruled out with a concussion. We’ve the live stream details to watch game four on May 3 at 7:30pm EST.

The Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals playoff series got a little too brutal when Caps defenseman Matt Niskanen, 30, cross checked Pens captain Sidney Crosby, sending the 29-year-old out of the game and out of the series of the time being. The hit game at 5:24 into game three on May 1 and the team went on to lose in overtime 3-2. He’s been diagnosed with a concussion and will be out for game four or possibly longer, which could be devastating for the defending Stanley Cup champs.

“He’s very upbeat and he’s very positive and we’re very optimistic and we’re hopeful we’ll get him back in a timely fashion,” head coach Mike Sullivan said on May 2. Sidney was at the team’s practice facility earlier in the day. The two-time NHL MVP proved so valuable in the series, with two goals and two assists in the first two games against the Capitals. Matt received a five-minute major and a game misconduct, yet claimed the hit was unintentional.

Sidney has dealt with several other concussions during his NHL career, including one against the Capitals in the 2011 Winter Classic that took him almost two years to completely recover from. He also missed the first few weeks of the 2016-17 season with another concussion. Oh man, there’s really only so many knocks to the head that one can take. He’s not the only Penguin out with a concussion as forward Conor Sheary, 24, suffered the same fate after colliding with teammate Patric Hornqvist, 30, in the second period during game three, leaving his fate for the fourth game against the Caps uncertain.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Capitals or the Penguins?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.