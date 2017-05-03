Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner: He’s So Smitten, He Tells Friends She’s ‘The Real Deal’

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Travis Scott is head over heels for Kylie Jenner, and he wants everyone to know it! The rapper reportedly told his friends that he and Kylie are ‘the real deal,’ and she reportedly thinks so, too! Are things getting serious?

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, are heating up and have no qualms about taking their relationship public. “Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal, and they want everyone to know it,” a source told Us Weekly. Despite the fact that Kylie just broke up with boyfriend of four years, Tyga, 27, only weeks ago, the new couple are already heading down the path to getting very serious.

The couple are really into getting in PDA whenever they have the chance, including at Travis’ birthday party in New York City on April 30. “They really looked into each other,” the source told the magazine. “And they liked that people were noticing.” In fact, Travis is still on cloud nine after Kylie and her friends, as well as sis Kendall Jenner, 21, came to the big bash, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The party was loads of fun, Travis said, and Kylie was the reason the night was so great, especially because they were kissing and holding hands.

How sweet is that? There’s one person who isn’t happy for the new couple: Tyga! Kylie’s ex is devastated that she’s moved on so quickly after their massive breakup, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. He’s officially done with their relationship, but he was still so hurt seeing her celebrate with Travis. He thinks that she took Travis to Cipriani for his birthday party because she knew they’d get photographed. Whoa! Kylie probably doesn’t care what Tyga thinks at all; she’s got a new man who’s absolutely smitten with her now.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kylie and Travis are the real deal? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.