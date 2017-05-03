Stephen Colbert Defends Trump Jokes After #FireColbert Trends: I Don’t Regret It

Courtesy of CBS

Stephen Colbert is not backing down as Donald Trump supporters continue to bash him following remarks he made about the president on his May 1 show that some viewers found ‘homophobic.’ It seems Stephen thinks Trump, and the internet, should be able to take a joke.

When Stephen Colbert, 52, came to the defense of his buddy CBS newsman John Dickerson, 48, on his May 1 episode of Late Night with Stephen Colbert, emotions were definitely running high. After all, President Donald Trump, 70, had insulted John during an interview, so Stephen went into a long tirade about pretty much everything he disliked about the president, ending in a joke that some thought went too far.

“You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head,” Stephen said in his May 1 monologue. “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.” Yeah, not everyone took kindly to that remark and soon Trump supporters, and some viewers on the other side of the aisle, took to Twitter to criticize the “homophobic” insult.

So, on his May 3 show, Stephen decided to address the issue that had kept #FireColbert trending on Twitter for two days.

“Welcome to The Late Show. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!!” Stephen said in a transcript obtained from CBS.

“Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

“So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Stephen’s response to the backlash to his joke? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.