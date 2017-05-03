Click to Skip Ad
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have ‘Trust & Respect’ For Each Other — It’s The ‘Real Deal’

Wed, May 3, 2017 10:57am EDT by 1 Comment
 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are so, deeply in love!  The power couple’s relationship is all about their trust and respect for each other, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY! Is that enough to make their love last?

“Selena and Abel are very much together and in love, make no mistake about it. They love each other, and it’s the real deal,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There is total trust between them and mutual respect; it’s the first really ‘grown up’ relationship that Selena has had, and for the first time ever she feels calm and stable. She trusts him fully, and he trusts her. They’re in a really good place.”

 This is so exciting! Selena deserves a love like this after so much drama with her exes. The Weeknd sounds like a total sweetheart, and it’s clear through ever picture taken of the pair that he’s head over heel for her. Same goes for Selena! Same goes for the Met Gala on May 1. The couple spent their red carpet debut being incredibly cut together. The Weeknd kept kissing her cheek on the red carpet. Selena was even caught whispering “I love you” to him. Yeah, this really is the real deal.

When asked about her relationship on the red carpet at WE Day on April 27, she giggled like a schoolgirl and blushed hard. She could barely answer the question, all because a reporter asked her if she was “going to see The Weeknd over the weekend.” What a doll!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Selena & Abel are the real deal? Let us know!

