Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have ‘Trust & Respect’ For Each Other — It’s The ‘Real Deal’

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are so, deeply in love! The power couple’s relationship is all about their trust and respect for each other, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY! Is that enough to make their love last?

“Selena and Abel are very much together and in love, make no mistake about it. They love each other, and it’s the real deal,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There is total trust between them and mutual respect; it’s the first really ‘grown up’ relationship that Selena has had, and for the first time ever she feels calm and stable. She trusts him fully, and he trusts her. They’re in a really good place.”

When asked about her relationship on the red carpet at WE Day on April 27, she giggled like a schoolgirl and blushed hard. She could barely answer the question, all because a reporter asked her if she was “going to see The Weeknd over the weekend.” What a doll!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Selena & Abel are the real deal? Let us know!