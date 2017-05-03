SplashNews

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are reportedly headed to the alter! The two ‘quietly confessed’ that they could see a permanent future with one another, according to a new report, May 3! So, he reportedly suggested that the two should take the next step! You have to hear the details!

Coachella was apparently an extra special time for Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27 [Abel Tesfaye]. When the two were “cuddled up” at the April music festival, “Abel told her that he could see himself spending the rest of his life with her.” WHAT?!

The report came straight from OK mag, May 3, which claimed that Sel also confessed that she felt the same. When Sel reportedly agreed, that’s when “Abel replied that it was time to go ring shopping,” the source revealed. Talk about moving fast!

Sel and The Weeknd are totally smitten with each other and “they feel like they’re soulmates,” the mag continued. When it comes to their relationship, the pair are dealing with it on their own terms. “They don’t see the point in wasting time and dating for years, when they could just make it official.” Ah!

While Sel and The Weeknd are reportedly making major life decisions, they may not get past her mother, Mandy Teefey. When Sel “rushed” into her relationship with The Weeknd, Mandy allegedly had “reservations” at first.

However she’s definitely come around since then. The producer actually gave the couple her blessing on social media, May 1! “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO,” Mandy wrote on an Instagram photo of Sel and The Weeknd from the 2017 Met Gala. It was SO sweet! And, “After years of Justin [Bieber, 23] drama, Mandy can’t help but give her blessing to them,” the mag reported.

Sel and The Weeknd have been going so strong, that they’ve apparently started to use the “L” word! She reportedly whispered in The Weeknd’s ear, that she loved him, while they flaunted major PDA at the Met Ball. And, like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Selena and Abel are very much together and in love, make no mistake about it… [they’re] the real deal.”

The pair have been dating since at least Jan. 2017. Sel and The Weeknd were spotted getting cozy on a dinner in Santa Monica, and they’ve been inseparable ever since!

