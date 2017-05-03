Ryan Seacrest: He Hopes Joining Kelly Ripa On ‘Live’ Will ‘Kick-Start Next Phase Of Career’

Courtesy of ABC

Ryan Seacrest is known around Hollywood as a jack-of-all-trades, but now he’s giving up his many different gigs for a new job in New York. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Ryan feels about becoming Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on ‘Live.’

“[Ryan Seacrest] originally didn’t want to do Live, but was missing the live show feel that he got from doing American Idol,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And now that Idol is in flux he wanted to get out there and put some adrenaline back in his brand to kick-start the next phase of his career. He couldn’t deny the money and the opportunity any longer and is in it for the long run.”

After a VERY extensive search for Michael Strahan‘s replacement, Kelly Ripa, 45, announced on May 1 that the 42-year-old former American Idol host would become her new Live co-host.

Ryan came out onto the morning show’s stage and the pair sat down next to each other, immediately looking like two peas in a pod. If Ryan didn’t already know if this was a good career move than the reaction from the audience and fans at home hopefully put him at ease.

While Ryan was the one to snag the gig, Anderson Cooper, 49, Andy Cohen, 48, Jerry O’Connell, 43, Fred Savage, 40, Josh Groban, 36, Jeff Gordon, 45, and Mario Lopez, 43, all co-hosted the show with Kelly while she was trying to find a replacement for Michael.

Now that rumors are swirling that American Idol could be making a comeback on ABC, we don’t know what Ryan would do if he’s asked to come back, seeing as Live shoots every weekday morning in NYC, and Idol has always been filmed in Los Angeles. But if, he really is committed to the gig, as Ryan usually is, we are sure he and Kelly will be partners for a long time to come.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Ryan will stay on Live for a long time? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.