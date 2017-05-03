Houston Rockets Vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 2 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

The Houston Rockets kicked off their NBA Playoffs series with the San Antonio Spurs in a big way, spanking their Texas rivals in the first showdown. The Spurs will try to bounce back in Game 2 on May 3, so don’t miss this game when it kicks off at 9:30 PM ET

James Harden, Trevor Ariza and the rest of the Houston Rockets put all the teams in the NBA Playoffs on notice when they faced the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1. When the final buzzer rang, the Spurs – once considered the favorites to win this series – were left obliterated by the Rockets offense, losing 126-99. That’s nearly 30 points! If the Spurs can’t figure out how to douse the Rockets’ flame in Game 2, this series may be over before it even begins.

Trevor nailed 23 points while James netted 20. The more impressive stat was that the Rockets went 22 for 50 when it came to 3-pointers, the most 3s attempted and made against the Spurs in the postseason, according to ESPN. “Last series (against Oklahoma City) was a more grind-it-out,” James said after the game. “We weren’t really making a lot of 3s. We had to figure a way to get paint points and in this series so far they gave opportunities to shoot 3s.”

Just because the Rockets blew open the doors to this series, don’t think the Spurs are toasted. “”It’s just one game, but at the same time, we have to understand what happened,” said Spurs point guard Tony Parker, 34, said, per ESPN. “But if they shoot the ball like that, we’ll just have to shake their hands.”

“We disobeyed a lot of basic basketball rules that they could take advantage of,” Gregg Popovich, 68, head coach for the Spurs, said after the spanking. “If we’re going to shoot quickly and shoot poorly, it’s going to be a fast-break deal all night long, and they were better at that than we are. So we’ve got to play a lot smarter than what we saw [in Game 1.]”

