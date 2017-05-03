‘Riverdale’ Casting Dove Cameron As Sabrina? — These Hints Have Fans Under A Spell

REX/Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of Archie Comics

Better find your Salem — fans of ‘Riverdale’ have already decided that Dove Cameron would be the perfect actress to play Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and it sounds like it could be a real possibility!

While Riverdale fans will get their one huge question answered on this week’s penultimate episode — who killed Jason Blossom? — they’re still wondering when Sabrina will pop up, and who will play her. Archie Comics CCO and EP on the show, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that there’s a chance Sabrina, the Teenage Witch could be brought into the Riverdale universe, as originally the character is from Greendale, a neighboring town.

However, she’d be the same age as Archie, Jug and the gang — so it wouldn’t be played by Melissa Joan Hart. Fans pointed out that Dove Cameron, 21, would be perfect; she already has played a witch on Descendants and well, she has the look. On March 7, Archie Comics’ official Twitter account asked fans who they wanted to see in season two, and with that a hashtag began: #DoveCameronForSabrinaSpellman

With fans tweeting like crazy about it, Dove began actually liking some of the tweets, and responded to one on May 2.

A few minutes later, the official Archie Comics twitter account responded to her.

The character of Sabrina, who many remember as the witch played by Melissa Joan Hart in the ABC sitcom, was part of the Archie comics history, from Greendale, a neighboring town. “Some people don’t even know that Sabrina is in the Archie family,” Roberto told EW. “There is absolutely a universe where Sabrina pops up in Riverdale or one town over in Greendale. Certainly, the priority is launching Riverdale and making sure that show is as good as it can be and as embraced as we want it to be… “I’ll just tease that Sabrina has potential with a capital P.”

