Papoose Allegedly Cheated On Remy Ma & Has A 3-Year-Old Love Child — Shocking Report

REX/Shutterstock

A woman has made shocking allegations against Papoose, claiming they had an affair that resulted in a secret child, who’s now three years old. Oh, and she says she has the receipts, too!

“I just got off the phone with an Alleged Baby Mama to Papoose,” vlogger @unwinewithtashak wrote on Instagram April 30. The story continued on the comedian blogger’s Instagram account two days later, when she posted a photo of the alleged love child, sent to her by the mystery woman. “We all shall hear what the mom has to say about her 3 year old little girl that she claims to share with Remy Ma’s husband Papoose,” Tasha wrote in the photo’s caption.

Later that day, Tasha shared three photos of the alleged ‘other woman,’ including one where she poses with Papoose himself. Apparently there’s more proof where this came from, too: “Last receipt till interview,” Tasha wrote. “Stay tuned for interview with mystery baby mama.”

If this woman’s allegations are true, that would mean this alleged affair went down while Remy was serving time in jail — she was incarcerated for six years, with her sentence ending on Aug. 1, 2014. However, she and Papoose got married before she was put behind bars, so they technically would’ve been together when this alleged love child was conceived.

There’s obviously very little evidence to this story being true, but the claims are definitely shocking. Tasha’s interview with Papoose’s alleged baby mama should be coming soon, so we’ll definitely be staying on top of this one.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Papoose cheated on Remy and has a love child?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.