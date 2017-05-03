Normani Kordei: ‘DWTS’ Has Taught Me To Love Myself After Being Bullied On Social Media

Each week, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei will be writing exclusively for HollywoodLife about her latest experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ This week, she gives an update on her injury and reveals why she’s so closed off.

My biggest challenge of learning three dances this week was the fact that it’s different genres; I also had to learn my individual dance on top of my back being hurt and me stressing about hopefully getting immunity so I wouldn’t be in the position where I was in jeopardy again, because I know what that feels like.

Getting all 10s was so exciting. I worked really hard, and I know my family knows how hard I worked too. There would be times where I was like, ‘Dang, we really killed it tonight’ and then we’d get an eight or a seven. But I think that it just makes it even more special, considering we take everything the judges say into consideration.

My back still hurts a lot. I woke up Monday morning and my mom and my cousin had to rub me down. I’m taking medicine, and doing everything that I’m supposed to be doing — elevating, stretching when I can. I really don’t have time to recover 100 percent, so I can’t tell you that I’m good, but I’m getting better.

The biggest challenge for me so far was opening up. I wanted to walk in knowing that I’d be a different person walking out. The show has just taught me to love myself and open up and know that people can also look at you with kind hearts. I think that I’m so used to being judged. Me being a public figure, especially being a woman, people try to tear you down. I was bullied on social media a lot, so I’m very reserved and closed off, and I’m kind of scared to let them in because I don’t know how I’ll be accepted or if I’ll even be accepted so I think that’s what I’ve had to overcome.

