Monaco Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Semi-Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goooal! After bouncing Barcelona out of the Champions League, Juventus looks to send Monaco packing. The two clubs will clash in the first leg of the UCL semi-final on May 3, so tune in at 2:45 PM ET to watch!

It’s being billed as a clash of Youth versus Experience, as the young squad from Monaco (the average age of the players is 24) will take on the well-decorated juggernaut that is Juventus. Paulo Dybala, 23, Gonzalo Higuain, 29, and the rest of Juve are the heavy favorites going into this semi, but Kylian Mbappe, 18, and the French squad should not be counted out just yet. After all, there may be a few surprises in this match when the Italian squad rolls into Stade Louis II for this match.

All eyes are on Juventus to make it to the UCL final, and that might actually give Monaco the edge. Eric Abidal, 37, former player for Lyon, Barcelona and the French national team, thinks that there’s more pressure on Juve to pull out the win, which gives Monaco freedom to actually go out and enjoy themselves.

“Juventus are the definite favorites as they have more experience in this competition,” he told Omnisport (per Goal.com) “But at this stage of the competition it’s better to be on Monaco’s side, without pressure. They have approached this competition from the start with hard work, young players and a strategy. That’s been their strength since the start of the season.”

Monaco has also had its strength in Kylian Mbappe, who scored five goals in just five Champions League starts, per Bleacher Report. He’s also racked up 14 goals during Ligue 1, which has Monaco (at time of this game) ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on the table. Monaco’s three points ahead of PSG, and with only three weeks left in the season, Monaco might claim the league championship. Nice. He better be on fire in this game if he wants to outscore Dybala, who’s been christened the second coming of Lionel Messi, 29.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Monaco can upset Juventus or will the Italians cruise into the Champions League final?

