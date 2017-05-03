REX/Shutterstock

Are they or aren’t they? A new report claims rumored couple, Minka Kelly and Jesse Williams, were spotted showing some major forms of PDA while in Paris, France.

Jesse Williams, 35, doesn’t want us to believe the hype, but unfortunately for him the hype keeps getting louder and louder. As rumors swirl that he’s been romantic with Minka Kelly, 36, since splitting from his wife in April 2017, a new InTouch Weekly report claims they are definitely an item — especially after being spotted doing couple-y things in Paris, France.

“They were hugging and kissing,” a source told the magazine after allegedly seeing Jesse and Minka leaving the Louvre on March 7. The eyewitness claimed not only were Minka and Jesse holding hands, but the actress was carrying a gift bag from the Louvre which means she may have picked up a keepsake of their romantic outing.

According to a source, Jesse was separated from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, for over a year before filing for legal divorce on April 11. “Jesse was single when his romance began with Minka,” a source explained. “The timing was right. They feel like fate brought them together.”

In case you missed it, Jesse tried to dispel the rumors about him and Minka on April 25 when he was caught by TMZ at the airport. The Grey’s Anatomy star stayed silent as the camera followed him through LAX, but it was the back of his jacket that said it all with the words “don’t believe the hype” embroidered on it. Nice try, Jesse!

