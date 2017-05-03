Melania Trump Disses Donald By ‘Liking’ A Tweet Suggesting They Have Terrible Marriage?

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump doesn’t normally like tweets, but when she does they are disses about her husband. On May 2, the first lady’s personal Twitter account liked a tweet for the first time since 2012 and it was a dig at President Donald Trump!

Melania Trump‘s verified personal Twitter account confused the world on May 2 when it liked a tweet that openly bashed her hubby, President Donald Trump, 70.

“Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump,” Andy Ostroy tweeted, along with a GIF of the 47-year-old FLOTUS standing behind her husband on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. In the GIF, Melania smiles at Donald and as he turns around immediately begins to scowl.

I suspect this isn't a real account for @flotus… pic.twitter.com/ziWXhlHruV — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017

The clip from that particular moment of the inauguration went viral, and it seems Melania either thinks Andy’s tweet was hilarious, or an accurate assessment of her possibly terrible marriage to Donald.

Twitter users, including Andy, immediately started to speculate as to whether Melania was hacked or not and, if not, what could have possessed the first lady to favorite a tweet that would clearly cause so much drama. “I suspect this isn’t a real account for @flotus…,” Andy tweeted.

The like soon disappeared but many Twitter users had already grabbed screenshots of the evidence, which obviously will not be forgotten any time soon.

.@MELANIATRUMP And just like that it's gone but we got the receipts pic.twitter.com/PAt9wbuw1b — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 3, 2017

The @MELANIATRUMP account, which the former model has had since 2010, is different than the official @FLOTUS account that former first lady Michelle Obama passed on to Melania after her husband was sworn in as the new president.

The weirdest thing about all this is that Melania’s personal account has only ever liked one other tweet — her own. The model favorited her, “Hello Twitter!,” message back in 2012. Strange.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the tweet Melania liked? Do you think it was really her who liked it? Was she hacked? Give us all your thoughts below!

