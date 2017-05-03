Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engagement: How She Won The Queen’s Permission

REX/Shutterstock

Everything is falling into place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The two are allegedly engaged AND they’ve got Queen Elizabeth’s seal of approval, according to a new report, May 3! See how they managed to win over the most important person in the palace!

Meghan Markle, 35, reportedly won over Queen Elizabeth, 91, in the simplest way — She made Prince Harry, 32 happy!

Harry had to check off one last box before he reportedly proposed to Meghan in mid-April, according to OK! magazine [May 3]. Per palace protocol, Harry had to allegedly seek Queen Elizabeth’s approval!

And to his surprise, as well as many others in the royal family, he reportedly got her blessing with no problem! She allegedly told Harry that she just wants him to be happy. And, it’s evident that he’s changed man ever since he laid eyes on Meghan.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Prince William, 34, and Kate Middleton, 35, are reportedly big fans of Meghan’s! “They’re so proud of Harry,” the source said. “He’s so happy and confident and they can’t help but credit Meghan.” Awe!

Now that all of the family reportedly approves of the couple, “the palace is abuzz with news that Harry and Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” Wow!

While Harry allegedly got the Queen’s approval, he “was nervous to ask the Queen, even though they have a close relationship.” We would be too!

Right now, the couple are allegedly in the planning stages of everything. “William will be the best man, and Harry’s already asked George to be ring-bearer,” the source revealed. The alleged wedding may be some time in Sept., the mag said. However, they reportedly may wait until after this year’s Invictus Games since that’s a huge event for Harry.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meghan and Harry are seriously engaged?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.