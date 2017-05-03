Matt Bomer Details His Heartbreaking Coming Out: ‘My Parents Didn’t Talk To Me For 6 Months’

REX/Shutterstock

Such a brave soul. Matt Bomer opened up about one of the most challenging moments of his life — when he came out as gay — and the affect it had on his family. Read on to see what he revealed!

Matt Bomer, 39, didn’t have it easy when he courageously decided to tell his parents that he was gay. The actor had a conversation with Girls star Andrew Rannells, 38, in the latest issue of Out, posted on May 1, where they discussed several personal matters, including Matt’s coming out. He admitted that he couldn’t tell his parents about this in person so he decided to write them a letter.

Sadly, it didn’t have such a pleasant start. After this happened, Matt said there was a “radio silence for a long, long time, at least six months.” Wow.

The star added that he and his family worked things out, but it definitely took some time. “I would say within a matter of years we started to figure out. It was a struggle. It’s a struggle for anybody to take their paradigms and set of beliefs and understandings and completely flip the script. So I’m empathetic toward everyone.” Good for him.

As time continued, things got much better for Matt since he’s pretty tight with his mother– who also approves of her son’s husband. “My mom just asked me, [my husband] Simon, and the boys to go down and speak to her women’s group in Houston so, you know, I’m here to tell people it can get better. Because I had so many people in my life saying, ‘You need to get rid of all expectations- you need to cut them out.’ But I was like, ‘They’re my family.'”

HollywoodLifers, tell us, does Matt’s story move you? Let us know what you think!

