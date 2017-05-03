Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Back Together? Exes Have Sexy Date Night Without Kids

SplashNews

Well, what do we have here? Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were spotted out on a sexy date night — without their children — May 2 in LA! The stars have always said that their time together has been strictly family related. However, these photos may suggest something else!

Mariah Carey, 47, and Nick Cannon, 36, continue to fuel romance rumors after her split from Bryan Tanaka, 34! The exes were spotted out on a steamy dinner date at Catch LA, May 2 — SEE THE PHOTOS RIGHT HERE!

The singer and the Wild N’ Out host were all smiles while they posed for photos inside the Hollywood hotspot. And, they were spotted with former boxer, Floyd Mayweather, 40. Their sexy outing came after they spent the day with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah and Nick celebrated the twins’ sixth birthday before they headed out for the night.

Mariah and Nick looked happier than ever at Catch. Although the two dined together, Mariah left the restaurant alone. And, she made a splash on the way out. The singer was dressed in a skintight, leather dress with chains!

The two have been rumored to be giving their love another try. The rumors started after she and her backup dancer, Bryan split after five months together in the beginning of April. Mariah and Bryan reportedly split for a slew of reasons, which included, his alleged lavish spending, AND her close relationship with Nick. Bryan apparently couldn’t handle sharing Mariah with her ex.

Mariah and Nick were first spotted at the 2017 Kids Choice Awards on March 11. The co-parents treated their twins to a fun night and posed on the orange carpet as a family. It was so cute! Then, the two stepped out for a date night on April 22 in LA. Although they brought their kids along, fans still thought that they were up to something romantic.

The pair have always been adamant that they would remain a tight-knit family regardless of their split. They’ve fulfilled that promise, and then some. Mariah and Nick married in 2008 and shockingly split in 2016. However, things were never messy between the two. So, could this be the reconciliation of Mariah and Nick?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick and Mariah should get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.