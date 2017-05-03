Mama June Drops Another 23 Lbs. & Looks Incredible In New ‘Baywatch’-Themed Photo Shoot

SplashNews

Watch out Pamela Anderson, there’s a new ‘Baywatch’ babe in town! Mama June Shannon is showing off her amazing new body in a red swimsuit to get people inspired to show off their own summer beach bods!

Summer is almost here and Mama June Shannon has dropped another 23 pounds to give her the ultimate beach body. The 37-year-old decided to be a thinspiration for others by posing for a Baywatch themed photo shoot, and she looks a-maz-ing! She posed in a red one-piece just like the one Pamela Anderson made so iconic on the 1990’s TV show, even holding up a red lifeguard floatie for full effect. CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF MAMA JUNE’S BAYWATCH INSPIRED SHOOT.

The 37-year-old did a similar shoot back in 2015 before she had her gastric bypass surgery. While she wasn’t all the way up to 460 pounds she was before her incredible weight loss journey, she definitely had nowhere near the enviable swimsuit body she has today. The Georgia native documented how she lost 300 pounds during her WEtv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, where she worked with a nutritionist to eat a healthier diet, got a trainer who put her on an exercise regimen, and underwent multiple surgeries to get rid of all of her excess skin.

June’s now down to 137 pounds, so she’s really kept up her promise to herself to remain in shape once the show ended. “I’ve worked my ass off, working out, getting healthy,” she said when her show came to an end. “And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

She revealed to HollywoodLife.com during our Apr. 18 podcast that initially she wanted to make ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson jealous, but ended up losing the weight for herself. “I realized is that I wanted to do better for myself, and then you know, Sugar Bear decided to get married, so I wanted to show him like how I was worth it. But then I realized that I had to do it for myself and myself only.” Way to go Mama June!

HollywoodLifers, are you inspired by Mama June’s weight loss? Do you think she’ll eventually gain it back?

