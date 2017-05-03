Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: How Maddox Helped His Mom, Not Dad, During Fight

REX/Shutterstock

We’ve learned a lot about the explosive plane fight that ended Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage on May 3, but the most shocking part might be how Maddox Jolie-Pitt picked sides and helped his mom rather than his dad. Here’s what he did.

We knew that Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, wasn’t getting along with his dad Brad Pitt, 53, during the explosive fight that left the actor’s marriage to Angelina Jolie, 41, in shambles, but on May 3 we learned that the teenager actually secretly worked with his mom to defy his father after the argument.

In a new report from Us Weekly, it’s revealed that Maddox allegedly stepped in to defend his mother, and “it got physical” with his dad. To diffuse the situation, Angie reportedly pretended that they would stay together as a family and do what Brad wanted, all the while texting Maddox her plans to go to a different hotel with the kids. When they got off the plane,the kids rushed into a car with their mother, who locked the door.

Obviously things were tense between Brad and his son during that time, but now the mag reports that he “sees the kids,” and is “trying to do whatever he can to rebuild his relationship with Angie and his children.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Maddox was in the right helping his mom? Let us know!

