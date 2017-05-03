Kylie Jenner & Tyga: She’d Be Furious If He Got One Of His New Girls Pregnant

REX/Shutterstock

Since their breakup, Kylie Jenner & Tyga have been busy making each other jealous. From posting hot selfies to going out with new people, all fair’s in love & war, right? Well, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that there’s 1 thing she’d never forgive him for — getting a new girl pregnant! Yikes!

Kylie Jenner, 19, may be playing it cool on social media, but apparently deep down she’s missing her recent ex Tyga, 27. And it seems like Tyga feels the same way! In fact, the two have reportedly been keeping tabs on each other, and Kylie is NOT happy about seeing him party with other girls. But while she knows it’s only fair — since they’re not actually together anymore — there is one line she doesn’t want crossed. Kylie would apparently be livid if her ex got a new girl pregnant!

“Kylie and Tyga are constantly worrying about and looking at everything they have been doing away from each other because they still want to make each other jealous,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But the one thing that would drive Kylie absolutely mad would be if Tyga got anyone of the girls he has been seen with, or will be seen with, pregnant.”

Kylie and Tyga had officially been together for over a year and a half, and, after multiple splits, the two most recently called it off a little over a month ago (we’ll see how long this break lasts). But either way, Kylie clearly still has some feelings for her ex love. But if he betrayed her by having a baby with someone else so soon, it would change everything.

“That would drive Kylie crazy and make her think what they had was nothing special in the first place!” our source revealed. But Kylizzle isn’t innocent in all of this either, she’s also been living the single life and flaunting flirtatious behavior with Travis Scott, 25. Talk about drama!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kylie and Tyga will get back together once again? Or is he definitely moving on with one of his new girls?

