Awkward! Kylie Jenner seemingly wasn’t impressed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala, rather looking at her phone than talking to the famous couple. What the what? Just take a look at these cringeworthy photos!

Well, you can’t force a friendship! Kylie Jenner, 19, was distracted by her phone while at the Met Gala on May 1, seemingly not even noticing that she was sitting next to Hollywood royalty. The reality star/businesswoman was seated next to Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, but completely ignored them to check her messages (and probably Snapchat, let’s be real).

The awkward pic shows Blake and Ryan excitedly talking to Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, who walked up behind them. Legendary fashion designer Donatella Versace, 62, is standing close to Kylie, too. She didn’t even notice! What’s a celebrity got to do to get Kylie’s attention?

In another photo, Blake and Ryan are in high spirits, laughing at what someone across the table is saying. Kylie is turned to the side, not paying attention to the power couple sitting next to her, distracted by someone standing at her side — maybe Donatella?

Kylie was definitely having a blast at the Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, otherwise. She posed for tons of pics with her sisters, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kim Kardashian, 36, as well as a now-infamous bathroom selfie that included pretty much half of the event’s guests. Brie Larson, 27, became an instant meme after fans immediately noticed her in the back of the picture. She’s kind of someone you wouldn’t except to be hanging out with the Kardashians. She posted the pic of Twitter and hilariously wrote “I needed to go to the bathroom and ended up famous”, joking that she, a Oscar-winning actress, was a nobody. So good!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kylie wasn’t excited to sit next to Blake and Ryan?

