Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Move-In Together: Will She Be Married Before Ex?

REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have taken a major step forward in their relationship! The hot couple have moved in together, according to a new report! Could K-Stew end up walking down the aisle before her ex Robert Pattinson?

Kristen Stewart, 27, and Stella Maxwell, 26, seemed to be hotter than ever and they’ve taken another huge step forward. “They have moved in together,” a source close to Stella revealed to Us Weekly. The ladies have reportedly been shacking up in Kristen’s four-bedroom Los Angeles place, when they’re both not working that is! Stella “spends all of her time there,” the insider said.

Stella still has her own apartment in New York City, but the Victoria’s Secret model has loved staying with Kristen in LA. She even flew down to New Orleans to see her actress girlfriend while she filmed the thriller Underwater. Career has made life busy for both of them, but they’ve still managed to be there for each other. “They’re both so busy with work,” the source explained,” but try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her.”

Meanwhile Kristen’s former Twilight co-star and ex boyfriend Robert Pattinson, 30, has been going strong with FKA Twigs, 29, since 2014! They’ve been engaged since 2015, but have yet to tie the knot. Do you think Kristen and Stella will move faster than Rob’s relationship? Kristen admitted that her past relationship with Rob was part of the reason she came out in the first place. She saw how publicly scrutinized she was and realized that she could potentially help others. “Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me,” she explained. “It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves,” she told The London Sunday Times.

