Ahh, sisterly love! After the Met Gala on May 1, Kim Kardashian decided to skip the after-parties so she could spend time with her baby sis Kylie Jenner. Get all the details right here!

The 2017 Met Gala was a fabulous night of fashion where Kim Kardashian, 36, showed up in a beautiful white gown–but she went home soon after to hang out with her sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, as well as a tasty dish! On May 2, the reality star added new photos to her Instagram page to show how she likes to take a break from big parties so she can have a night in with family and food.

In one photo, Kim and Kylie hug for the camera as the older sister wears her stunning outfit from the big night and sits on a bed. Kylie dons a black top with matching pants and looks super stoked to spend an indoor evening with her sis.

Another pic shows Kim on the couch doing what anyone would enjoy! After posing for a number of photos earlier that evening, she gets comfortable on a couch to scroll through her phone and munch on some pizza. Good for her!

The star exuded her incredible style at the Met Gala in a Vivienne Westwood Couture that showed off her curvaceous figure. Kylie looked pretty spiffy as well in a sparkling Versace dress. The ladies were also joined by Kendall Jenner, 21, who dressed to impress in a Julia Haart gown.

