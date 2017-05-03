Kim Kardashian Still Freaked 8 Months After Paris Robbery: ‘I Can’t Trust Anyone’

Poor Kim Kardashian! She was robbed 8 months ago, but the scary ordeal is still keeping her up at night. In a new ‘KUWTK’ teaser, the reality star reveals that she ‘can’t trust anyone’ after her brush with death. Watch for yourself!

The memories of getting robbed at gunpoint don’t fade away very easily! That’s what Kim Kardashian, 36, revealed in a May 3 teaser of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It’s been 8 months since her terrifying near-death experience, but she’s still pretty freaked out and it’s majorly affecting her life.

“I feel bad that I woke you guys all up so early,” she said to Kourtney Kardashian after learning that the criminals may have been caught. “I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers. I just thought so much time has gone on and I didn’t really realize how diligent the French police were being.”

Despite the good news, the fact that “it’s a possibility that people close to her were involved” changed her outlook on life. “To find out that there was so many people involved really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe,” she explained. “It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I cant erase, I cant go backwards. Life is always going to be different. I just need to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with. It makes me feel that I can’t trust anyone and that really sucks.” Poor thing! Tune in to KUWTK Sundays at 8 to see what happens!

