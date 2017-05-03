Kim Kardashian Brushing Off Joseline Hernandez Calling Her A Copycat: I’m A ‘Fashion Icon’

Splash News

No one calls Kim Kardashian a style stealer and gets away with it! After ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Joseline Hernandez accused Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner of jacking her look, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s clapping back, because she’s the OG!

Of course Kim Kardashian, 36, couldn’t just sit back while another reality star accused her of stealing her look! Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez, 30, went on The Real on May 2 and totally dissed the reality queen, saying that she and her sister Kylie Jenner, 19, “wanna be” her. Kimmy wasn’t a fan of the shade.

“Look, Kim respects women like Joseline who are trying to make it in the industry and out there hustling and doing their thing,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But for real? Kim’s a fashion icon! She’s been slaying these girls with her ever evolving style since before anyone even knew or heard of Joseline Hernandez.”

“Kim gets it though,” the source continued. “Everybody wants to be her. Everybody wants to hate on her. Like Britney Spears, everyone wants a piece of her. Joseline wouldn’t be the first girl on the block, or even the last, to compare herself to Kim or her family by comparing themselves to her.” Yikes!

“Kim K copies me, all of them copy me,” said Joseline on the show. “Because you know why? I’m gonna tell you where the real street style come from. The real street style come from the streets. The girls like me.”

