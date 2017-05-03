Kendall Jenner & A$AP: How They’ve Kept Their Hot Romance Secret For Over A Year

REX/Shutterstock

Although Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky just started to show PDA, the two have reportedly been a couple for quite some time! In fact, Kendall allegedly feels like she’s found her soulmate and wants to take the next step! See how they’ve reportedly kept their ‘love’ a secret!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is reportedly so “head over heels” with A$AP Rocky, 28, that “she’s been talking about marriage,” according to Life & Style magazine, May 3! The model and the rapper have allegedly been quietly dating for about a year. “Kendall feels like he is her soulmate.” Wow!

So how’d they pull it off with Kendall in the spotlight 24/7? — Well, “Kendall will slip into his concerts and he’s gone to her fashion shows, but they’ll usually have secret meetings when he’s in the studio,” the mag reported. “They also spend time hanging when he’s in the studio and hanging with mutual friends.” It’s no secret that the two run in the same circle, which includes the likes of Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Jaden Smith, 18, as well as Kendall’s sisters.

Although the two put on major PDA at the Met Gala on May 1, they reportedly plan to keep their romance private still. “They are not in this relationship for publicity, so they won’t want a big Kardashian production for the world to see,” the source said. “Rocky actually keeps Kendall grounded and gives her time away from her crazy family. He is a great escape for her.” How cute?!

While Kendall and A$AP have yet to confirm the explosive romance rumors, it’s obvious that these two have been getting extra-close lately. Kylie Jenner, 19, photographed the rapper with his hands all over Kendall’s butt at the Met Gala. Just before the 2017 ball, Kendall and A$AP were spotted on a sweet stroll in NYC on April 30. And, who could forget about their Coachella PDA in the beginning of April? They were reportedly all over each other!

HollywoodLifers, do you think A$AP and Kendall are the real deal, or it’s just for show?

