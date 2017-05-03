Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Flaunt PDA At Rihanna’s Met Ball Afterparty — Exclusive Details

REX/Shutterstock

They found love in a hopeful place! The night of the Met Gala on May 1, Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky flaunted sweet PDA at Rihanna’s afterparty in New York City. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE touchy-feely details!

Thank you SO MUCH Rihanna, 29, for bringing Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 25, closer together. Thanks to a Met Gala afterparty hosted by the “Umbrella” singer, the rumored couple were able to flaunt their love in a safe place surrounded by friends and family. “Kendall and A$AP looked like a happy, sweet couple at Rihanna’s bash,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They held hands, danced, posed for tons of selfies, and hung out with their friends. They mingled with models and designers all night long.”

While we patiently wait for Kendall and the rapper to officially confirm their romance, here’s something SHOCKING to keep our minds occupied. Apparently the pair have been hiding their spark for a YEAR, according to a Life & Style report, which adds that the supermodel is already thinking about “marriage” and believes she’s found her “soulmate.” It’s nearly impossible for celebrities to keep things private these days, but Kendall and A$AP managed just fine.

“Kendall will slip into his concerts and he’s gone to her fashion shows, but they’ll usually have secret meetings when he’s in the studio,” an insider tells the publication. “They also spend time hanging when he’s in the studio and hanging with mutual friends,” including Bella Hadid, Jaden Smith, and Hailey Baldwin. The night of the Met Gala, however, A$AP and the brunette beauty clearly didn’t care about embracing each other in public. Just look at this pic of the hip-hop star grabbing Kendall’s BUTT in front of younger sister Kylie Jenner! GET A ROOM, YOU TWO!

HollywoodLifers, when do YOU think Kendall and A$AP will confirm their romance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.