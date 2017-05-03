Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Tasha McCauley Expecting Baby #2 — See Her Bump

AKM-GSI

Out of the 10 things we love most about Joseph Gordon-Levitt, his family life is definitely number one! The actor’s wife, Tasha McCauley, is expecting her second child — and you won’t believe how cute her growing baby bump looks in this summery dress!

Life’s become a full house for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 36, and wifey Tasha McCauley! The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are well underway in their SECOND pregnancy. Out running errands in Beverly Hills on May 3, Tasha flaunted her baby bump in a black and white polka dot dress while sipping on what appears to be coffee (probably a decaf one!) The expecting couple sweetly locked arms as they made their way to the car with take-out food in hand. Must be those delicious pregnancy cravings!

Tasha, the co-founder and the CEO of Fellow Robots, and the 10 Things I Hate About You actor are also proud parents to an adorable 2-year old boy. Their son was born August 15 2015, a rep for Tasha confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Typically a low-key couple, Joseph and Tasha didn’t make a big announcement of their wedding, their son’s birth, OR their second pregnancy for that matter.

“We kept our wedding a secret,” the movie star revealed to Playboy. “It wasn’t that difficult because we didn’t tell many people about it. As much as some people may disagree, I don’t believe a person’s private life – even a person in entertainment – is a public performance. I also want very much to respect my wife’s wishes – and frankly mine too – that we keep our private life private.” Guess this means we won’t get to see many family photos, but it’s a concept we can totally understand!

HollywoodLifers, how thrilled are you for Joseph, Tasha, and their growing family?!

