FBI Director James Comey Says He’s ‘Nauseous’ That He May Have Helped Elect Trump

FBI director James Comey stands by his decision to report new Hillary Clinton emails prior to the election, but he feels bad that he could’ve played a part in electing Donald Trump. His shocking testimony comes a day after Clinton blamed him partly for her election loss!

It makes James Comey “mildly nauseous” knowing that he may have influenced the 2016 election, the FBI director said in a May 3 hearing. Comey was standing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to address the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, when the subject turned to the agency’s announcement that they had discovered new emails potentially related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s private email server.

The FBI director stands by the decision to report the new emails, fully, he told the congressional panel. While he’s upset that the email release could have played a part in turning voters away from Clinton, allowing now-President Donald Trump, 70, to win the election, he believes that not reporting the FBI’s discovery would have been far worse.

“I stared at ‘speak’ and ‘conceal,’ and ‘speak’ would be really bad,” Comey testified. “There’s an election days away—Lordy, that would be really bad. Concealing in my view would be catastrophic, not just to the FBI but well beyond. And honestly as between really bad and catastrophic, I said to my team we’ve got to walk into the world of really bad.”

“Anybody who disagrees with me with me has to come back to Oct. 28 with me and stare at this and tell me what you would do. Would you speak or would you conceal?” Comey asked. “I could be wrong, but we honestly made the decision in those two choices and even in hindsight, and this has been one of the most painful decisions, I would make the same decision. I would not conceal that to Congress.”

Corey’s views on the election comes just one day after Clinton said at the Women for Women International Forum on May 2 that the FBI’s actions played a large part into why she lost to Trump. Senator Dianne Feinstein wasn’t satisfied with Comey’s testimony, saying that while he initially sent a private letter to Congress about the FBI’s findings, “it was just a matter of minutes before the world knew about it.”

Comey didn’t consider. “not for a moment” if the findings would influence the election. “I can’t consider for a second whose political fortunes would be affected in what way. We have to ask yourselves what is the right thing to do and then do that thing.”

