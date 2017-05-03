Halsey Announces World Tour & Fans Are Freaking Out — See Full List Of Dates

You may want to sit down for this. Haley just announced her WORLD tour, fittingly titled ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ after her highly-anticipated upcoming album. Fans can hardly contain themselves, so read on to see the full list of dates!
Get ready to pop the champagne and hit the dance floor! Halsey, 22, is coming to a city near YOU on her world tour, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, starting September 29 and wrapping up on November 22. “This is the biggest tour I’ve ever done,” confessed the “Castle” singer on Twitter. “I’m gonna bring you the biggest show to go with it.” But wait, there’s even MORE amazing news! Halsey’s post also lists PARTYNEXTDOOR as a surprise guest and mentions support from Charli XCX. Here are the full tour dates.
9/29: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
10/3: Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/4: Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
10/6: Boston, MA TD Garden
10/7: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10/9: Washington DC Verizon Center
10/10: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
10/13: Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
10/14: Newark, NJ Prudential Center
10/17: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
10/19: Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
10/21: Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
10/22: Orlando, FL Amway Center
10/25: Houston, TX Toyota Center
10/26: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
10/27: Austin, TX Frank Irwin Center
10/29: Denver, CO Pepsi Center
10/31: Phoenix, AZ: Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/3: Los Angeles, CA The Forum
11/4: Anaheim, CA: Honda Center
11/5: San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
11/7: Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
11/10: Seattle, WA Key Arena
11/11: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
11/14: Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
11/15: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
11/18: Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center
11/19: Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
11/21: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
11/22: Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
Over the years of watching Halsey in the spotlight, we’ve realized that she’s a wonderful unpredictable woman. Her hair is always changing, and her red carpet look are always a wild surprise — like the time she went braless in a light grey see-through, lace jumpsuit that put her nipples on full display at the 2016 VMAs. That being said, there is ONE thing we can expect from her, and that’s a kickass performance!
Back in November at the 2016 American Music Awards, the pop star RULED the stage with a performance of “Closer” off the new Chainsmokers album. The fireworks, the backup dancers, and of course the music itself were on point and had the entire audience on their feet. Of course we’re not the only ones blown away by her stage presence. Rumors has it that Halsey is going to collaborate with Drake sometime soon to produce “really cool” and “dance-y” music.” The future has never looked brighter!
