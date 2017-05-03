Halsey Announces World Tour & Fans Are Freaking Out — See Full List Of Dates

REX/Shutterstock

You may want to sit down for this. Haley just announced her WORLD tour, fittingly titled ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ after her highly-anticipated upcoming album. Fans can hardly contain themselves, so read on to see the full list of dates!

Get ready to pop the champagne and hit the dance floor! Halsey, 22, is coming to a city near YOU on her world tour, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, starting September 29 and wrapping up on November 22. “This is the biggest tour I’ve ever done,” confessed the “Castle” singer on Twitter. “I’m gonna bring you the biggest show to go with it.” But wait, there’s even MORE amazing news! Halsey’s post also lists PARTYNEXTDOOR as a surprise guest and mentions support from Charli XCX. Here are the full tour dates.

9/29: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

10/3: Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/4: Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

10/6: Boston, MA TD Garden

10/7: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/9: Washington DC Verizon Center

10/10: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/13: Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

10/14: Newark, NJ Prudential Center

10/17: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/19: Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

10/21: Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

10/22: Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/25: Houston, TX Toyota Center

10/26: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

10/27: Austin, TX Frank Irwin Center

10/29: Denver, CO Pepsi Center

10/31: Phoenix, AZ: Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/3: Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/4: Anaheim, CA: Honda Center

11/5: San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

11/7: Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

11/10: Seattle, WA Key Arena

11/11: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/14: Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/15: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/18: Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center

11/19: Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

11/21: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

11/22: Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

Over the years of watching Halsey in the spotlight, we’ve realized that she’s a wonderful unpredictable woman. Her hair is always changing, and her red carpet look are always a wild surprise — like the time she went braless in a light grey see-through, lace jumpsuit that put her nipples on full display at the 2016 VMAs. That being said, there is ONE thing we can expect from her, and that’s a kickass performance!

Back in November at the 2016 American Music Awards, the pop star RULED the stage with a performance of “Closer” off the new Chainsmokers album. The fireworks, the backup dancers, and of course the music itself were on point and had the entire audience on their feet. Of course we’re not the only ones blown away by her stage presence. Rumors has it that Halsey is going to collaborate with Drake sometime soon to produce “really cool” and “dance-y” music.” The future has never looked brighter!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU going to buy tickets to see Halsey on tour? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.