Hailee Steinfeld Speaks Out On Reports She’s Dating Justin Bieber & Reveals Their Status

Are they, or aren’t they? We want ANSWERS. Luckily, Hailee Steinfeld sets the record straight in this tell-all interview following reports that she started dating Justin Bieber after the Met Gala on May 1. Read on for the truth, right from the actress’ mouth.

The line between friends and more-than-friends can sometimes be blurred, but Hailee Steinfeld, 20, is 100% positive that she’s dating Justin Bieber, 23. “No I am not,” she confirmed in a radio interview with SiriusXM Morning Mash Up on May 3 — two days after the romance reports took over the internet. “I know it’s crazy, I don’t know why people make such a big deal. We’re friends, we’ve been friends for years.” Nothing to see here, folks!

And if that’s not enough proof for you, how about the fact that Hailee is romantically involved with someone else, like her boyfriend Cameron Smoller — who posted the cutest selfie of himself cuddling with the Pitch Perfect actress in the back of a car on May 2. “She is committed to her longtime boyfriend,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that Justin hasn’t made ANY advances on her over the course of their friendship. It’s completely platonic!

At this point you’re probably wondering how these silly rumors even started. The initial TMZ report came out on May 1, the night of the Met Gala, which said the “Sorry” singer spent time with Hailee at an afterparty. Then, sources revealed to the publication that the young stars met in church and had actually been keeping their romance a secret for about the month. It was reportedly pastor Carl Lentz who introduced them. Honestly though, it’s probably a good thing that they aren’t dating since it could cause tension with her girl group that includes Selena Gomez.

