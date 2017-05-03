Demi Lovato & Guilherme Split? Fans Freak After She Flirts With Wilmer Valderrama

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Is Demi Lovato single again? Fans started freaking out after she started liking a bunch of her ex, Wilmer Valderrama’s, Instagram pics — something she hasn’t done in several months. Does this mean she and Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos broke up? See the potential evidence here!

Is “Domba” over? Fans suspect Demi Lovato, 24, may have broken up with her boyfriend, MMA Fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, 30, because she recently liked a number of ex Wilmer Valderrama‘s Instagram pics. But that’s not all — she also commented on one of the 37-year-old’s photos and said, “Lookin a little pasty there…” She also capped it off with a flirty emoji face. So what the heck is going on?!

welp. dilmer has risen from the dead i guess? pic.twitter.com/X2viiQygHn — ㅤ (@faIlingoverme) May 1, 2017

Nothing is for certain, but fans suspect Demi broke up with Guilherme. They also think she and Wilmer may be getting back together after nearly a year apart.

As we previously told you, Demi and Wilmer broke up in June 2016, after nearly six years of dating. At the time, they released the following joint statement: “After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another.”

So are her new Instagram comments and likes coming from a place of friendship or romance? Only time will tell.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Demi and Guilherme broke up? Was Demi flirting with Wilmer? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.