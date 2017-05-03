Drake Slams Claims He Got Former Porn Star Pregnant: She’s Got A ‘Shady Past’

REX/Shutterstock

There’s two sides to every story, but Drake is ready for this chapter to end! The rapper totally slammed Sophie Brussaux’s claims that she’s three months pregnant with his baby, claiming her ‘shady past’ should be a reason not to trust her. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Here we go again. Sick and tired of all the women accusing him of knocking them up, Drake, 30, fired back at Sophie Brussaux‘s, 27, latest pregnancy claims. “It’s another woman in a long line of woman claiming that Drake allegedly got them pregnant,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This woman has a shady past and a questionable background. We understand she may have been banned from the US.”

The “Portland” rapper can play the deny game as much as he wants, but there’s one thing that makes Sophie different from Layla Lace. There’s actual PROOF that Drake spent time with Sophie in Amsterdam. They were photographed grabbing dinner and drinking wine just to the two of them back in January while he was still dating Jennifer Lopez. Layla, on the other hand, is an Instagram model who doesn’t have a concrete story surrounding her pregnancy claims.

Not helping Drake’s case, Sophie, a former porn star who went by the name of Rosee Divine, also claims she has text messages from the hip-hop star addressing her alleged unborn baby. The hip-hop star allegedly tells her to get an abortion, but she has other plans in mind. “Drake‘s not denying he slept with her,” the source continues. “It was a one time thing in Amsterdam and he used protection and he knows it’s not his child.” Will Drake succumb to a paternity test? Only time will tell.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sophie is really pregnant with Drake’s baby? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.