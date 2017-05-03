Drake: Former Porn Star Sophie Brussaux Accuses Rapper Of Getting Her Pregnant

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! Remember the former porn star Drake was spotted hanging out with in Amsterdam while dating Jennifer Lopez? Well now Sophie Brussaux AKA Rosee Divine is accusing the rapper of getting her pregnant!

Holy guacamole! Yet another woman is claiming that Drake, 30, got her pregnant, and she’s someone his fans may recognize! Former porn star Sophie Brussaux AKA Rosee Divine insists that she’s carrying the rapper’s baby according to a report from TMZ on May 3. This is the same girl Drake was spotted with in Amsterdam toward the end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, back on Jan. 24.

The porn-star-turned-artist is already taking legal action, having hired two lawyers in New York that have started working on getting a paternity test and child support planned out. Sophie is insisting that she’s 3 1/2 months pregnant, having conceived on either Jan. 20 or 21, during that same trip to Amsterdam. She claims that she’s having a girl.

In texts allegedly between Sophie and Drake, the rapper allegedly requests that she gets an abortion, to which she responds “I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.” “You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money,” he claps back.

This shocking report comes less than a month after another model, Layla Lace, insisted that Drake knocked her up on April 19. His reps are making it clear that they have very little belief in either woman’s accusations, saying of Sophie “this woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.” They also say that Sophie was sleeping with another rapper at the time, who basically believes it’s his. They also question the legitimacy of the texts.

However, the rep continued “if it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.” Good to know!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Sophie is telling the truth about Drake being her baby daddy? Let us know!

