Drake’s History With Pregnant Sophie Brussaux Revealed: When Did They Hook Up?

Former porn star Sophie Brussaux (AKA Rosee Divine) claims Drake got her pregnant, according to a report from TMZ, but the rapper doesn’t believe it’s his child. However, he’s also not denying they had sex. So when did they hook up? Here’s what we know!

Sophie is the same girl Drake was spotted with in Amsterdam on Jan. 24, around the same time he was ending his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. And Sophie claims she conceived on either Jan. 20 or 21 — during that same trip to Amsterdam.

“Drake’s not denying he slept with her. It was a one time thing in Amsterdam and he used protection and he knows it’s not his child,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Furthermore, Drake’s rep told us EXCLUSIVELY, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he completely doesn’t believe, he would do the right thing by the child and support it financially.”

Sophie has already hired two lawyers in New York, and they have started working on getting a paternity test and child support planned out. Fortunately, if Drake does end up being the father, he’ll take care of the child financially.

