Drake & Paloma Ford Dating: ‘Head Over Heels’ Secret Romance Revealed

Drake’s being sneaky, sneaky when it comes to his love life after having a totally public relationship with Jennifer Lopez. He’s now reportedly dating singer Paloma Ford on the DL and keeping things low key! Are they going public anytime soon?

New couple alert! Drake, 30, is reportedly in a casual relationship with singer Paloma Ford, 30, following a breakup with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 47, and several other alleged hookups. He’s smitten with Paloma, but maybe not enough to take their alleged relationship to the next level.

“Drake has been sneaking around with singer Paloma Ford. Paloma is head over heels for Drake and is taking the relationship seriously.[He] is giving Paloma lots of attention, but he’s such a bachelor,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine. “It’s hard for him to settle down.”

That’s true. Drake dated Rihanna, 28, for a short period in 2016 after declaring his love for her at the MTV Video Music Awards. They just couldn’t make it work, and reportedly ended things on a bad note. He followed that relationship up with a fiery fling with JLo. They seemed absolutely into each other, constantly posting mushy photos on social media detailing their relationship. But again, things didn’t work out. It happens!

JLo is now dating former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez, 41, and is happy as a clam. What’s Drake to do when his ex-girlfriend has moved on so quickly to another eligible bachelor? Move on, too! Despite the fact he’s a total bachelor, he’ll probably settle down at some point.

We can understand why he’s reportedly avoiding getting too serious right now. Drake just escaped major drama with a woman named Layla Lace, who alleged that he was the father of her unborn baby. On top of that, she alleged that he wasn’t returning her calls after learning about the pregnancy. So crazy! Drake spoke out abut the accusation, and immediately called it false. He says he’s never even met her!

