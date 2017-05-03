Remy Ma & Papoose: There Will Be ‘Hell To Pay’ If He Cheated While She Was In Jail

Courtesy Instagram

Another day, another secret baby. This time it’s Remy Ma and Papoose dealing with claims that he fathered a baby behind her back. So, how is the ‘shETHER’ rapper handling these allegations? Here’s what we know!

Remy Ma, 36, and Papoose, 39, are one of the only couples on Love & Hip Hop: New York that seem to be genuinely drama-free. But that could all change very quickly because now there’s a woman claiming that Papoose is the father of her three-year-old daughter. If she’s telling the truth, it would mean that Papoose cheated on Remy Ma while she was in jail.

A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it if the allegations are true, “there will be hell to pay. Remy doesn’t put up with any crap, she will cut Papoose off and she won’t look back. It will crush her though, especially because they’ve been trying to have a baby and they have’t been able to. If he went and got some side chick pregnant, it will break Remy’s heart.” We think Papoose and Remy are so great together, we really hope this turns out to be false.

Luckily for Papoose, Remy isn’t ready to crucify him over this, just yet. Our source says she’s actually used to women trying to lay claim to Papoose. “This isn’t the first time some b**ch has tried to say they have a baby by Papoose. Remy is used to this and she trusts her man.” We’re so happy that Remy is giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Of course, Remy could change her tune in the next few days because the baby mama allegedly has proof that the love child belongs to Papoose — and she’s going to make it public in the next few days. We’re keeping a close watch and as soon as she brings those receipts we’ll post them so you can judge for yourself.

HollywoodLifers, do you thinks Papoose is just another victim of an ambitious baby mamma? Or did he cheat on Remy Ma? Let us know!

