Derek Jeter & A-Rod Awkwardly Avoid Talk Of Alleged Feud In Cringeworthy Interview: Watch

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were put in the hot seat during a May 2 interview! The pair were repeatedly grilled about their personal lives, after they continuously shut down the pressing questions. Watch them awkwardly address their love lives and their alleged feud!

Derek Jeter, 42, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, sat down for an interview that lasted less than five minutes on May 2. However, it felt like a lifetime. The former Yankees teammates were forced to address their alleged feud from 2001 and it was hard to watch.

The interview started with CNBC anchor, Bob Pisani‘s, welcome line: “This is a treat to see you two together,” before he got to the feud talk. “Since you’ve both hung up the jerseys, you guys are friends now? Is that what’s going on?”, he continued. Pisani cut to the chase and asked if the feud rumors between the two were true. And, the guys weren’t having it.

“You’re bringing up stories from about 20 years ago, huh?” Jeter asked, while Rodriguez laughed hysterically.

“History Channel,” A-Rod joked.

A-Rod and Jeter were drafted into the majors around the same in 1993. The two instantly became close and even maintained a friendship when they played on rival teams. However, Rodriguez threw a rift in their friendship when he said that Derek wasn’t a team leader in a 2001 interview [with Esquire magazine].

The retired athletes continued to be badgered by Pisani about everything from Alex’s romance with Jennifer Lopez, 47, to the Met Gala and even Jeter’s recent dealings with the Marlins. Sadly, the interviewer was supposed to be talking about their charity work; something that they stressed to him over and over.

When asked about his relationship with J.Lo and their recent PDA-filled trip to the Met Gala, Alex played it cool; but, not before he could get in a sly comment. “Wow, this interview is going all types of places,” he joked. Rodriguez then steered away from the personal inquiries when he said, “We had a great time last night… it was a celebration of art and fashion. I was looking for my boy Derek, but he didn’t show up this year.”

A-Rod and Derek awkwardly fidgeted in their chairs when they joked that they were being interviewed by an entertainment outlet, as opposed to CNBC. Although the friends repeatedly shut down Pisani’s questions about their personal lives, he continued to inquire. It was just uncomfortable, all around.

“We’re here for the charity event today, and we’re not here to talk about anything else,” a smiling Jeter said as a final warning.

Did you happen to catch the other awkward moments from the interview?

— When Pisani wasn’t sure if Rodriguez played “12 or 13 seasons” with the Yankees; [A-Rod was suspended in 2014 so…]

— Pisani called Jeter, “Alex.”

— Pisani scrambled to work in at least two questions about their charities and actually asked the same questions, twice.

— Pisani asked Jeter if he enjoyed the Met Gala, although A-Rod has already said that his “buddy Derek didn’t show up.”

A-rod and Jeter both served as celebrity stock traders for a brokerage house’s annual charity day when their interview went south.

