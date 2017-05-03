WNBA Star Skylar Diggins Marries Fiance Daniel Smith — See Stunning Wedding Dress

Courtesy of Instagram

Congrats are in order for WNBA star Skylar Diggins and her fiance Daniel Smith, who officially tied the knot over the weekend. The day looked so amazing, and you just have to see the baller’s dress because it is absolutely stunning!

WNBA all-star Skylar Diggins, 26, and her fiance Daniel Smith are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Well, Skylar is Mrs. Diggins-Smith, after the couple was united in holy matrimony over the weekend at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

Congratulations to #SkylarDiggins and her husband Daniel smith! #WNBA #marriage A post shared by @phoxtalk on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Photos from the event show that the two clearly pulled out all the stops when it came to throwing the biggest bash to celebrate their love. Just look at Skylar’s wedding dress, a breathtaking lace number with a stylish flowing train. We cannot take our eyes off it. So lovely!

The self-proclaimed “Princess of Roc Nation Sports” and the former Notre Dame star were totally glowing in all the photos and even a video of them hitting the dance floor during the over-the-top reception. The Dallas Wings point guard and her new hubby moved to the music, laughing at each other’s fancy footwork and transitioning into a slow dance. We are obsessed!

The pair got engaged last June and Skylar wasted no time in sharing her happy news on social media. Fans were so excited to see that the WNBA star was going to marry her sweetheart and now they can officially celebrate the nuptials!

We wish Skylar and Daniel all the best as they start their new life together. Have a happy honeymoon and a wonderful life when you get back!

