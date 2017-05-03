10 Celebrities In Thong Bathing Suits: Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Is the thong bathing suit the look of the summer? Well, according to these celebrities it’s all about daring to bare your booty in the sexy swimwear trend. See how 10 celebs have totally turned up the heat on the beach in their sexy looks and VOTE and let us know if you would ever rock one.

Suns out, buns out. If Sisqo doesn’t come out with a remix to the “Thong Song” in 2017, I’ll consider it a missed opportunity — especially because so many sexy stars have totally revived the swimwear trend in a major way. We couldn’t help but notice the bevy of thongs the Kardashian gals showed off while they celebrated Kourtney Kardashian‘s 38th birthday in a slew of revealing swimsuits in Mexico — but Kim Kardashian and Kourt weren’t the first to rock the trend!

Body-confident beauties like Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter have never been shy, which is why they led the pack and posted pics in their thong bathing suits last year — and now the trend continues to grow! Sexy models have always favored the revealing look, with gals like Bella Hadid and Ireland Baldwin also daring to bare — and it isn’t just about the bikini! Kourt and Kylie proved that the silhouette can be just as sexy with their one-piece bathing suits, which definitely balanced out the coverage in the front. It’s all about business in the front and a cheeky party in the back.

The trend has definitely taken the celeb set by storm, but it remains to be seen if the beach is filled with more butt cheeks come summer. After all, you definitely need to be brave to bare you bum. See how these bootyful gals dared to bare in thong swimwear and let us know: will you suit up in a thong this summer?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.