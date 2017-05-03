Brad Pitt Slept On Friend’s Floor After Angelina Split: I Was ‘Too Sad’ To Be At Home

Courtesy of Ryan McGinley/GQ Style

For the first time since his September split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is revealing all in a lengthy new interview — and his stories about the weeks following his wife’s divorce filing are absolutely heartbreaking.

Brad Pitt, 53, has had his home in Hollywood Hills since 1994, but after his dramatic breakup from Angelina Jolie, 41, in September, he just couldn’t bear to spend time there anymore. “It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica,” he explains to GQ Style in a tell-all interview. “I crashed over here a little bit, my friend [David] Fincher lives right here. He’s always going to have an open door for me, and I was doing a lot of stuff on the Westside, so I stayed at my friend’s house on the floor for a month and a half — until I was out there one morning, 5:30, and this surveillance van pulls up.”

At that point, the actor says he got too paranoid to live there any longer because he found out someone had hacked into his friend’s computer. So, he finally packed up and went back home, but it sure is different living alone than when he had six kids around all the time. “This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere,” he says. “And then, as you see, there are days like this: very, very solemn.”

The explosive GQ interview is Brad’s first since the highly-publicized split, and he held nothing back. The photo shoot for the magazine is also incredibly elaborate, with three separate covers featuring the 53-year-old hitting newsstands this week. The outdoor, nature-driven shoot shows Brad looking healthy and as good as ever, despite the rough seven months he’s recently been through. We’re sensing a big comeback on the way!

