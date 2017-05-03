Brad Pitt Admits He Was ‘Boozing Too Much’ Before Divorce: It ‘Became A Problem’

Rex/Shutterstock

The days of Brad Pitt partying to the brink of dawn are over. While speaking about his life leading up to his breakup with Angelina Jolie, Brad confessed that his drinking got way out of control and ultimately, it doomed his marriage.

“[For] me, personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff [a marijuana-tobacco cigarette], or something,” Brad Pitt, 53, said while opening up to GQ Style. “And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.”

“But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much,” Brad said, invoking his Sept. 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, 41 (who cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce papers.) “It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.”

The moment Angie filed for divorce, many fingers pointed at Brad’s drinking as the cause for the breakup. Brad also was reportedly drunk during the infamous trans-Atlantic flight, the one where he allegedly “lunged” at son Maddox, 15. Brad has worked hard to patch things up with his children since then. In a huge step to repairing their relationship, Maddox actually spent the night with his father in April.

“[I don’t] want to live that way anymore,” Brad tells GQ Style, looking back on the boozing lifestyle. Instead of drugs and alcohol, Brad claims he’s now keeping it to “cranberry juice and fizzy water.”

“I’ve got the cleanest urinary tract in all of L.A., I guarantee you!” the Fight Club star boasted, before remembering how he got to this point. “The terrible thing is I tend to run things into the ground. That’s why I’ve got to make something so calamitous. I’ve got to run it off a cliff.”

Much like the closing shot of Thelma & Louise, the movie that launched Brad’s career, he wasn’t the only one riding in the car as it went off the cliff. Angie was there by his side and she’s still recovering from Brad’s boozing. Though she is missing him, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Angie still has “a lot of scars” and “resentment” from the bad times. While Brad has been able to repair his relationship with his kids, the chances of her reconciling with him are zero (for now.)

What do you think about Brad admitting his boozing was out of control before the divorce, HollywoodLifers? Do you want to see him and Angie get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.