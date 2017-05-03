Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Why His ‘Boozing’ On Fateful Flight Home Forced Her To Leave

The truth behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s last flight as a married couple isn’t a pretty one. The actor’s heavy ‘boozing’ on a fateful international journey from France to Los Angeles drove his wife to leave him, according to a new report. Read on to find out why!

For the longest time we’ve heard whispers about this mysterious plane ride that broke up Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, marriage. Now, roughly eight months after going public with their separation, we can finally understand why the actor’s heavy drinking drove Angie to leave. It all started a flight from Nice, France to Los Angeles. “Brad was drinking heavily, which isn’t unusual for him,” a source tells Us Weekly. About an hour before landing, Angie told him to sober up — a demand that was met with rejection and rage. That’s when Maddox stepped in and things got “physical.”

Unfortunately, the couple’s trip home turned even uglier once it was time to start the second leg across waters. Brad stormed off the plane “wandering the tarmac, cursing, and blowing off steam,” the source continues. The First They Killed My Father director suggested Brad stay behind in a hotel while she and the kids continue on to LAX. Again, Brad wasn’t having it. The drama finally started to unwind when they landed in California and when their separate ways. Angie piled the kids in her car, ordered them to “lock the doors,” and drove off to her Hollywood home while Brad went to an undisclosed location in a different vehicle.

So, where did Fight Club alum go exactly? To his buddy’s house in Santa Monica, where he “crashed” on the floor for about two months. “My friend [David] Fincher lives right here,” Brad candidly explained to GQ Style. “He’s always going to have an open door for me, and I was doing a lot of stuff on the Westside, so I stayed at my friend’s house on the floor for a month and a half.” Thank goodness Brad has such an amazing support system!

