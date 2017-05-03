Brad Pitt Reveals He & Angelina Jolie Refuse To Have Vicious Court Battle Over Kids

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of GQ

Things are settling down in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case. In an explosive new interview, the actor opens up about where things stand…and how much he fears things turning vicious in court.

Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are still “working at” figuring out how they’re handling custody of their kids, he reveals in a tell-all new interview with GQ Style. For the first time since the pair’s September split, the actor is saying a lot about how things are going.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” Brad recalls, referring to the first months after Angie filed for divorce. “And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court, it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true — you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

One thing is certain: Brad is dedicated to not dragging things out in a hate-filled court case. “I see it everywhere — such animosity and bitterly dedicating years to destroying each other,” he laments. “You’ll be in court and it’ll be all about affairs and it’ll be everything that doesn’t matter. It’s just awful, it looks awful. I see it happen to friends — I see where the one spouse literally can’t tell their own part in it, and is still competing with the other in some way and wants to destroy them and needs vindication by destruction, and just wasting years on that hatred. I don’t want to live that way.”

The exact status of the exes’ custody case isn’t known, as they agreed to seal the documents from the public in January to protect their children. However, it’s reported that Brad has been spending more and more time with the kids, and even had an overnight visit with them last month.

